Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Anaplan by 127.5% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Anaplan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $10,591,000. Natixis bought a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $103,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

