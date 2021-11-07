AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANAB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

