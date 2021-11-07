Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 0.68. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

