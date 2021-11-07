AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.18% of AngioDynamics worth $43,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

