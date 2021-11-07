Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,405.56 ($44.49).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,727.50 ($35.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,856.40 ($24.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,836.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,201.64.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

