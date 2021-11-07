ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

ANIP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

