Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Anixa Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.64. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

