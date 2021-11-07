Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $645.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

