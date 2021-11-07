Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Announces Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,299,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antares Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Antares Pharma worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

