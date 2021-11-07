Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
Shares of ATRS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.