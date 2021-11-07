Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antares Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Antares Pharma worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

