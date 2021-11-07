Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $540,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Anterix stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 75,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,879. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth $2,317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $1,688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

