Anthony Vuoto Sells 3,690 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRMD stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRMD. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

