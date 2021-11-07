AntiMatter Market Cap Reaches $29.48 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and $418,228.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

