ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 22,224 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 0.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,592,000 after acquiring an additional 922,570 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,700,000 after acquiring an additional 841,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 817,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDB opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

