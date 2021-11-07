Apollo Global Management, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of APO opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

