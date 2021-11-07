Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

