Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.
NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $13.60 on Friday, hitting $85.99. 909,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,447. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
