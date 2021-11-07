Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $13.60 on Friday, hitting $85.99. 909,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,447. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Medical stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

