Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $93.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.60 million and the lowest is $93.49 million. Appian posted sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $356.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $417.28 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $12.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,268. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. Appian has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

