AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 335,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,348. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

