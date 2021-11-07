Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.75.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,487. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.