AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,530 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,461.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

