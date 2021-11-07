AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,041 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $387.11 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.00 and its 200 day moving average is $362.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock worth $2,550,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.