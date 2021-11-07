AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,882 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $86,399,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Equitable by 214.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Equitable by 146.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1,001.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

