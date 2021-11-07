AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 967,920 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of O-I Glass worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.