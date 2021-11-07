AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 41,646 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,646 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Synaptics worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

