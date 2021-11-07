ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$17.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX opened at C$12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.76. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$13.00.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.