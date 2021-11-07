Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 116.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.05. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

