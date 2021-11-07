Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

