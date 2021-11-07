ArGoApp (ARGO) Trading 64.3% Higher Over Last Week

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00082518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00083641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.38 or 0.07275879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.27 or 1.00123231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021931 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars.

