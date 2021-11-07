Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,026 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $122.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

