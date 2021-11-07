Assertio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assertio by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

