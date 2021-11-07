Assertio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
