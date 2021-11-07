AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.23

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.82 and a beta of 1.13.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.