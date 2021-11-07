Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 28.36%.

NYSE:AGO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. 494,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,411. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assured Guaranty stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.