AstroTools Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,018.00 (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One AstroTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $917,059.62 and $7,018.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AstroTools has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AstroTools

AstroTools (CRYPTO:ASTRO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

