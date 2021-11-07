AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $92.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Shares of ATRC opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,367. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

