Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

AUPH stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,500 shares of company stock worth $11,421,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

