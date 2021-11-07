Aurora (AOA) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.48 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $6.67 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.62 or 0.00397678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00257802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00101347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004551 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

