Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

