Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.05 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

