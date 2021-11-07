Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $40.30. 767,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,972. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

