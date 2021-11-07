Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 767,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.