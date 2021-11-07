Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of AX stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

