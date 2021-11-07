B. Riley Boosts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $57.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AOSL opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,573 shares of company stock worth $379,845. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

