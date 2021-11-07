B. Riley Boosts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $57.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.
Shares of AOSL opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,573 shares of company stock worth $379,845. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
