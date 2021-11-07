B. Riley Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Everi in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. Everi has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,236,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

