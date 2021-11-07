B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$5.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

BTO stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.31. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$9.23.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333 in the last ninety days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

