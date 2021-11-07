B90 (LON:B90) Shares Up 5%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.99 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.16). 478,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 575,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.05.

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

