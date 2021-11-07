Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €31.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.21 ($37.90).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.62.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

