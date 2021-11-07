BaaSid (BAAS) Price Reaches $0.0024

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $258,584.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00236883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00099429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

