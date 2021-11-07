Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Sells $754,470.48 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Worrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38.

On Thursday, October 21st, Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.80 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

