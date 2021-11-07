Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390,697 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 59.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

